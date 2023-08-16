Rana Daggubati apologises for his comments on Sonam Kapoor made at a recent event in Hyderabad

Rana Daggubati has reacted to the negativity that Sonam Kapoor is facing due to his recent comment. During a recent event in Hyderabad, Daggubati stated that a 'Bollywood heroine' had wasted Dulquer Salman's time on the sets of their film. While Rana did not name Sonam, most presumed it was her as she had worked with Dulquer in The Zoya Factor. Now, in a fresh tweet, Rana clarified his comments and even apologised to Sonam and Dulquer. “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, which are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted,” he said.

What did Rana say at the event?



At a pre-release event for King of Kotha, Rana was quoted as saying, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer."



He continued, "While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”



The Zoya Factor release in 2019 and was panned by both critics and audiences alike. Sonam was last seen in Blind, Dulquer will be next seen in Guns and Gulabs and King of Kotha. Rana is also producing multi-lingual film Kaantha with Dulquer.