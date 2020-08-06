Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities begin in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with designer Miheeka Bajaj at an intimate ceremony on August 8. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun at the bride's house in Hyderabad.



On Thursday, photos of their Haldi ceremony emerged on social media. Rana who is best known for his role in 'Baahubali' was seen dressed simply in a white shirt and traditional mundu while Miheeka looked radiant in a yellow lehenga. The bride also wore jewellery made of seashells.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony is going to be a private affair with only 30 guests in attendance. Owing to the pandemic, the guest list has been kept small. They are expected to host a big reception party later once the COVID situation is under control.



Earlier in May, Rana and Miheeka got engaged at the former's residence. Only family members were in attendance. The couple shared photos of the ceremony on their respective social media pages.

Rana Daggubati is a well-known star in Telugu films. Apart from playing the antagonist in the hugely successful 'Baahubali' series, the actor has also been part of 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri', 'Rudramadevi', 'Housefull 4', 'Dum Maaro Dum' and 'The Ghazi Attack', to name a few. Miheeka is an interior designer and runs her own designing firm.