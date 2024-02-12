Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation goes viral

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up to exchange vows in just a few days. With preparations in full swing and excitement mounting, some reports have offered a glimpse into the couple's upcoming nuptials, including their charming invitation card that's sure to steal hearts.

The invitation radiates elegance and charm, with its initial page featuring vibrant floral motifs in a delightful blend of pink and blue hues. Positioned against a backdrop of white brick walls, a plush white couch adorned with blue and white cushions takes centre stage, leading the eye to a picturesque blue door opening onto a serene beach scene.

Amidst this tranquil setting, the couple's personalised logo stands out, accompanied by their endearing wedding hashtag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI'.

Flipping to the next page, guests are greeted with details about the Pheras ceremony. A regal mandap setup is shown on the page, revealing that the auspicious union will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

According to reports, the much-anticipated wedding is set to unfold in the scenic destination of Goa, a place rich with sentimental significance for the couple, as it marks the beginning and blossoming of their love story. Opting for a destination wedding in Goa reflects their desire for a peaceful and serene celebration surrounded by loved ones, as shared by a close source.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her journey in the film industry and her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. Reflecting on the secret to a lasting bond, Rakul emphasized the importance of mutual understanding, stating, "It’s important to first be complete in yourself to be able to complete someone else." She also underscored the need to address insecurities and nurture a relationship with openness and trust.