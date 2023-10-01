ugc_banner

Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam poster unveiled! Movie to release on Pongal 2024

WION Web Team
Chennai, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Oct 01, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

New poster of Lal Salaam released! Photograph:(Instagram)

A new poster for Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring Rajinikanth, has been unveiled. The film will be released on Pongal 2024 and it centres on friendship and cricket.

Excitement is building for the release of Lal Salaam, the eagerly-awaited film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring a cameo by the legendary Rajinikanth himself. A new poster has been unveiled, announcing that the film is set to hit theatres during the Pongal festival in January 2024.

Rajinikanth completed filming for his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture Lal Salaam earlier this year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release. The movie stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and includes a cameo appearance by former cricketer Kapil Dev.

The new poster features a striking red colour palette and depicts Rajinikanth standing in front of a vintage car on a cricket field. While the exact release date has not been revealed, the makers tweeted, "Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024," sparking excitement among fans.

Social media was abuzz with Rajinikanth's fans expressing their anticipation for the film. One fan tweeted, "Will wait eagerly for this movie," while another wrote, "Only a few months to go now for another Rajinikanth blockbuster."

It appears that Pongal in January 2024 will witness several highly anticipated Tamil film releases. Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was the first to announce its arrival during the festive season. Other films gearing up for release around Pongal 2024 include Sundar C's Aranmanai 4, Arun Vijay's Vanangaan, and Jayam Ravi's Siren.

Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The storyline of Lal Salaam revolves around friendship and cricket, with Rajinikanth playing the character Moideen Bhai.

Notably, this movie marks A.R. Rahman's first collaboration with director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Vishnu, and Vikranth, as he takes charge of the music and background score. 

