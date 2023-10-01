Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny partner up for Gucci's latest campaign

Gucci, the luxury fashion brand, has enlisted the star power of one of Hollywood's hottest new couples for its latest campaign. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the faces of Gucci's latest campaign called "Gucci Valigeria," as revealed in a press release from the fashion house. Teaser photos from the campaign show the duo donning Gucci attire at an airport, giving fans a glimpse of their jet-setting style.

The campaign, which explores the concept of "travelling together" through the lens of photographer Anthony Seklaoui, features a striking image of Bad Bunny, the 29-year-old "Titi Me Preguntó" singer, embracing the 27-year-old star of The Kardashians. In the photo, he lifts her up as she sits atop a stack of Gucci luggage, both of them clutching smaller Gucci bags.

Another image captures Jenner seated in an airport chair, sporting a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble while engrossed in her phone. A Gucci handbag rests on the seat next to her, and a Gucci luggage carry-on bag with the iconic monogram and neon green accents stands nearby.

Bad Bunny, rocking a backward Gucci monogram cap, is pictured descending an airport escalator while carrying a classic monogram bag with neon blue detailing. He also carries a second neon blue Gucci duffle bag slung over his shoulder, casting a glance back at the camera.

In a final shot, the power couple embodies the 1990s "Jet Set glamour" as they step off an escalator, both decked out in head-to-toe Gucci fashion. Jenner wears a white tank paired with a Gucci monogram skirt and a matching grey winter coat, complemented by dark sunglasses. She carries a small brown monogram handbag and a matching brown monogram rolling check-in luggage.

Bad Bunny sports a white and green Gucci sweatshirt with jeans, along with his signature black beanie and sunglasses. He's seen with a Gucci monogram duffle bag slung over his shoulder.

The featured products are from the Gucci Savoy collection, including GG Supreme duffle bags in various sizes, backpacks, rigid suitcases, and trolleys, incorporating elements like the GG monogram and the Web stripe.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been making headlines as a power couple since their double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber in February 2023. Their outings and appearances together, from Coachella to courtside Lakers games and romantic vacations, have been widely documented.

