Rajinikanth fans seek divine blessings at Madurai temple for Jailer's success

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer, devoted fans of the legendary actor recently congregated at the Thiruparankundram Amman Temple to offer heartfelt prayers. Scheduled to grace the silver screens on August 10, the film has stirred excitement among his fanbase, prompting them to seek divine blessings for its triumph. The loyal admirers assembled on a Tuesday at the revered Amman Temple situated in Madurai, where they engaged in a special ritual to beseech the deity's favor, employing a distinctive act of devotion known as "Man Soru." This practice, symbolising penance and dedication, was performed with the hope that Rajinikanth's 169th cinematic endeavor would achieve unprecedented success.

One of Rajinikanth's ardent supporters shared their unwavering dedication, revealing a 40-year long journey as a fan. News agency ANI quoted him as saying, "I have been a Rajini fan for 40 years. From Rajini's Padayappa till today I have been doing various prayers for the success of Rajini's film. Today I am praying that Rajini's 169th film Jailer will be successful.”

One other fan said, "On behalf of Madurai district, we prayed for the success of Rajini's film Jailer. Rajini is trying to make his fans good way. At the audio launch, Rajini told his fans not to drink and accordingly, we have taken a pledge not to drink."

What is Jailer all about?

Jailer is an Indian Tamil-language black comedy-action movie that has been written and directed by Nelson. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features prominent actors such as Mohanlal (in an extended cameo), Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi.

The movie's musical has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography and editing responsibilities were overseen by Vijay Kartik Kannan and R. Nirmal respectively.

The film was first revealed February 2022 when it was under the working title Thalaivar 169. However, in June, the curtain was raised on the official title, Jailer.

The magic of Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth holds an unparalleled status in the realm of entertainment. His impact on Indian cinema can be best described as magical, owing to a combination of his unique screen presence, charismatic persona, and his ability to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers.

