Rainbow Rishta review: Tinged with gloom, this docu-series is a candid exploration of queer emotions

The docu-series Rainbow Rishta is nothing short of a milestone in the portrayal of LGBTQIA+ stories in India on OTT platforms. As someone who has been closely following the legal developments and engaging with the queer community, this docu-series arrives at a poignant moment, just days after India's Supreme Court failed to legalise same-sex marriages.

In a country where the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights is still ongoing, Rainbow Rishta brought out to the forefront six compelling stories, each showing what resilience, queer love, and hope look like.

These are the stories of people who have struggled to find their place in a society that often stigmatises and marginalises them.

Directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, the series masterfully captured their personal journeys, unearthing the layers of hidden trauma, shame, and discrimination that many LGBTQIA+ individuals endure.

Through these stories, one gets a sneak peek into the triumphs and tribulations of the queer community in India.

Who all are there?

One story is that of Trinetra Haldar, a trans woman whose success is a powerful reminder that everyone deserves to find their true calling without being burdened by societal shame or fear.

In the docu-series, another story is of Aneez and Sanam, a young lesbian couple from Guwahati. They share their endearing love story and their struggles to find an apartment. This is another set of everyday challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals. But what sets the story apart is their determination to create a life together. It is just heartwarming.

In Delhi, Ayushmaan, a human rights lawyer who also performs as the drag artist Lush Monsoon, provided a window into the world of drag and self-acceptance. Despite the fact that he has yet to come out to his parents, Ayushmaan's journey is a profound exploration of the art of drag and how he finds the extraordinary beauty within it. His expressive eyes often stir deep emotions, laying bare the contrast between his fears of body shaming and the sophisticated, love-seeking individual he truly is.

Next in the spotlight are Soham and Suresh, a gay couple navigating the challenges and emotional distance that sometimes test their relationship. Their determination to seek therapy and work through their issues speaks of their commitment to each other and their shared dream of being together, hand in hand, watching the sun set away.

The six-episode docu-series also features Sadam, a resident of Imphal. Betrayal by a past lover and having gone through a drug overdose his story ultimately leads to a profound transformation in him. It depicts his fear of relationships and the eventual realisation that love knows no boundaries.

Lastly, there's Daniella, an intersex individual who endured numerous traumatic experiences, including sexual assault, living on the streets, being handed over to the eunuch community by her father, and even resorting to prostitution. Her life has been one of resilience. Now embraced by her parents, the most amazing chapter in her journey comes when she marries Joel, a celebration that is nothing short of a grand and joyous affair.

Title track

The title track "Nazaare" skillfully replaces the sombre spectres of queer prejudice with stylish lyrics. It strengthens the resilience and pride of those who refuse to be defined by others.

It's not merely a song, it's an anthem of empowerment to the LGBTQAI+ community and an exuberant celebration of their unique identities.

The series wraps up with the LGBTQ+ community expressing their collective hope that one day, India, with legislative changes, will provide queer people equal rights, allowing them to live authentic lives free from pretense.

The landmark 2014 recognition of transgender people as a "third gender," and the 2018 decriminalisation of homosexuality, are significant legal victories, but there is still much progress to be made.

This docu-series speaks volumes about how every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, deserves the same rights and opportunities. It is a call to action, urging society, and lawmakers to ensure that every citizen can lead an unapologetic life.