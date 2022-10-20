R Madhavan, Dia Mirza's romantic drama 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' turns 21

Bollywood actors, R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan`s romantic film `Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein` on Wednesday, turned 21.



Taking to Instagram, production house Pooja Entertainment shared a video which they captioned, "From songs to its dialogues, from the cast to their chemistry, it`s hard to not fall in love with #RHTDM with each watch Celebrating 21 years of #RehnaaHaiTerreDilMein."

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film with music playing in the background of it.



Soon after the production house shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons."It`s past 21 Years but still my super favourite," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "unlimited love." Actor Dia Mirza shared the reel video on her Instagram stories and captioned, "Has it really been 21 years? #21YRSOFRHTDM."



R Madhavan also shared some fan-made posters and reels n his story. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film marked Dia`s acting debut and R Madhavan`s first Bollywood film of his career, which received a lot of appreciation from the audience.



Even after 21 years of its release, the magic of the film still remains unforgettable.



Apart from R Madhavan and Dia, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. Meanwhile, R Madhavan was recently seen in a thriller film `Dhokha Round D Corner`.



He will be next seen in Yash Raj Film`s upcoming web series `The Railway Men` alongside Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu Sharma.The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.