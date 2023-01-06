Quavo posts heartbreaking tribute song 'Without You' for Takeoff

Remembering his late nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, Quavo released a new song titled 'Without You'. The song pays a tribute to the late rapper, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas in November. He was 28 years old.

In the tribute song, Quavo raps, "Tears rollin’ down my eyes/ Can’t tell you how many times I cried/ Days ain’t the same without you/ I don’t know if I’m the same without you." The music video of the song shows Quavo sitting on a chair and smoking inside a studio as an emotional tune plays in the background.

A snippet of the song was posted on Instagram. "Long Live Take Infinity," the post's caption read. Check it out below.

After Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta, Quavo posted a long note on Instagram, which read, "Dear Take, It's so hard to tell you ima miss you because you (were) always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you (have) been by my side looking up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team. You hated playing against me because I was always playing too hard or too ruff then I can hear my mama say ‘sonnnn not too ruff’ cuz I didn’t like to lose! (sic)"

"Remember, our first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE. We fell in love with WWF wresting.. man we had every action figure. Thought we was gonna be pro wrestlers cuz the way he imitated all the wrestlers so good and if you know Take, his imitation skills are to the T.. he could imitate anybody just ask Danny and P," he recalled.

"Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!!" Quavo said of Takeoff. "Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind fa na, not even Unc could, you just gotta let em cool off for bout 30 mins. (sic)”

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Quavo was also present at the location when the incident took place.

The suspect charged in his death posted bail this week and is now awaiting trial.

Prior to the death of Takeoff, the American hip-hop group Migos consisted of three rappers, who were known by their stage names Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The Grammy-nominated trio had delivered several chartbusters in the past decade. 'Bad and boujee', 'Versace', 'Walk It Talk It' and 'Give No Fxk' are some of their biggest hits.

