Jacqueline Fernandes appears before court, once again, in money laundering case

On Friday, Bollywood actress Jacquline Fernandez and her legal team arrived at Patiala House Court in New Delhi in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez, 37, is one of the accused in the Rs 2 billion money laundering case. She is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and has appeared before the central probe agency several times for questioning.

Photos of the actress entering the court were shared by ANI on their official social media handle. Check out the post below.

Earlier in November, the actress was granted bail by a Delhi court. "In that sense, the applicant is entitled to relief of bail, more particularly when she was not arrested during the investigation," the court stated.

Back in 2021, Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused including conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his Wife Leena Maria Paul and several others. The Chargesheet was filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh and others used hawala routes, creating shell companies to park the black money earned through the proceeds of crime.

Currently, Chandrasekhar and his actress wife Leena Maria Paul are in prison. They were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2021, for their alleged role in the money laundering and duping case.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Cirkus', helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer Singh.

