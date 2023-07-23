'Proud to walk in solidarity': Jennifer Garner joins actors on the picket line

Actress Jennifer Garner is standing with her union! Garner joined the thousands of actors on the picket lines in her support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Saturday, the actress shared a picture of herself with the strike board. In the caption of her Instagram post, the SAG-AFTRA member penned down a few words on the ongoing strike and why she has chosen to stand with her union.

Recalling when she got her SAG-AFTRA card in 1995, the actress wrote, ''I was so excited to earn my @sagaftra card in 1995, I remember calling my parents and telling them I was going to receive health care—as an actor. Joining SAG instantly legitimized my improbable fantasy of working as an actor and turned it into an actual job.''

''Getting my feet under me happened in fits and starts over years—it was so hard. Thinking of how wildly the industry has changed— I can’t imagine—it must be close to impossible now. And for journeymen actors—not to mention—stunts, background, stand-ins (all of whom make up the backbone of everything you see) how frustrating to accrue experience and credits, be recognized for your great work, and see your quality of life backslide.''

The 51-year-old actress protested outside Fox Studios in Los Angeles, ''I’m proud to walk in solidarity with my fellow SAG members and in support of @wgaeast @writersguildwest, but picketing in front of FOX Studios was sobering. One year ago I was shooting on this lot and it was bustling with artists of every stripe: cameramen and women, grips, electric, costumers, grounds people, props, production offices, hair and makeup, caterers. What is summer like for them this year?''

''I am walking as one of the lucky ones and every day I’m grateful. It will take all of us working together on both sides to evolve our industry, to set future generations of artists up for sustainable careers, and to get ourselves and our beloved colleagues back to work,'' she concluded her message.

Garner is the latest Hollywood star to step outside to show their support for the strike. The strike began on July 13 after SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) failed to reach a deal in negotiations.

Since then, many popular Hollywood celebrities like Susan Sarandon, Jason Sudeikis, and others have joined the strike on the picket line.

What is strike all about?

This is the first time in the history of the entertainment industry that the two main unions of actors and writers are protesting for their future. After unanimous voting, the Hollywood actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, has decided to go on strike following unsuccessful negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The union of actors is demanding fair pay and a guarantee from the studios that they will not replace them with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE