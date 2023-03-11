Priyanka hosts Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her LA home ahead of Oscars

Before the big Oscars night, Priyanka Chopra hosted RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela at her Los Angeles home. The couple is currently in the US for the 95th Academy Awards, and recently they spent a great evening with Chopra and Jonas's family.

Ram and Upasana also attended the pre-Oscars bash at the Paramount Pictures Studios, which was hosted by Priyanka.



Upasana shared a few pictures on Instagram. The photos show Upasana and Ram posing with Priyanka at the Oscars bash. In the photo, they all were looking stunning. Priyanka is wearing a dazzling white gown, while Upasana is wearing a colourful loose dress.

Ram Charan is also looking dapper in an all-black suit.

Sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote, "LA familia #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there of us."



Ram and Upasana also attended the small get-together at Priyanka's LA home. The picture showed the couple posing with Priyanka, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and Nick's parents.

Priyanka is one such actress who always stays true to her roots. The 'Quantico' actress, who never shies away from supporting South Asian cinema, recently hosted a pre-Oscar bash for all the Oscar nominees from her region.



The event was attended by many A-listers from Jr NTR, Mindy Kaling, Preity Zinta, 'Naatu Naatu' singer Rahul Sipligunj,

Malala Yousafzai among other.



