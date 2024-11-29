New Delhi, India

Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving was all about smiles, love and a lot of food. The actress celebrated the festival with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and singer-husband Nick Jonas.

On Friday (Nov 29), the actress gave a sneak peek into how her Thanksgiving went.

Sharing a bunch of photos with her millions of followers, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

The first picture of the carousel showed an adorable picture of Nick as he sweetly kissed his daughter Malti, who was busy doing her stuff. The next photos are of the delicious food including apple pie, turkey and cookies.

Priyanka is an ardent social media user and has been one of the stars who never shies off from sharing her family and personal moments with her fans.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy with the shooting of the second season of Russo Brothers' Citadel in London. She has been continuously sharing snaps from the set. Earlier in the day, Chopra shared a video of a chair in which her character’s name, “Nadia," was inscribed.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in the action-drama Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. She's also working on the action drama The Bluff.