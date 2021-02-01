Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished won't include parts that don't matter to her anymore

Priyanka Chopra has a lot to share with her fans and followers, especially with her life in glamour being of interest to the world. With her upcoming biography ‘Unfinished’ reaching her fans, Priyanka revealed that not all stories related to her life will feature in the memoir.

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her memoir will include only the things that matter to her in the present. She said that while it wasn't her intention to hide things from her readers, she also wanted to only talk about things that were “true to her” currently.

"I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale.”

Priyanka added that she had first thought about writing Unfinished in a format of letters to her younger self. But during the lockdown, she began realising how few memories she had of her life. She then started jotting down moments and milestones that she could remember and spun the book around them.

