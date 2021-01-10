Priyanka Chopra wraps up 'Text For You' shoot in London, shares pictures

Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie, 'Text For You' in London.



The global star took her Instagram to share a picture of herself in which she can be seen holding the film script and smiling. Chopra also shared a masked selfie with the crew members in the back and wrote, ''Last day on set! #TextForYou Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful''.

From 'Sardar Udham Singh' to 'Bell Bottom', films to look forward to in early 2021

Priyanka was shooting for the movie since the past couple of months in London and recently caught up in a controversy, as there were some reports saying that the actress broke UK lockdown rules and was spotted visiting a salon, but later Priyanka denied breaking rules and issued a statement that she had the required paperwork which 'legally permitted her to be there'.

In the statement obtained by Metro.co.uk, Priyanka's spokesperson said, "Following Government guidance, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations. As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in-line with Government guidelines. The paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied."



