Priyanka Chopra denies breaking any lockdown rules in London, issues statement to clarify

Priyanka Chopra has denied breaking any lockdown rules in London and issued a statement to clarify on the matter. On Thursday, it was reported that Chopra, along with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra had visited a salon in London and flouted lockdown rules that have been imposed across the city.



On Friday, Priyanka denied breaking rules and issued a statement that she had the required paperwork which 'legally permitted her to be there'.



In the statement obtained by Metro.co.uk, Priyanka's spokesperson said, "Following Government guidance, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations. As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in-line with Government guidelines. The paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied."



The UK has declared a lockdown after it witnessed a surge of new variant of covid cases in the country. 'Personal care facilities' like hair salons and beauty salons have to remain closed to the public as London city is currently under tier-5 coronavirus.



It was reported that the Police had to come in and warn the salon owner but no fine was imposed.



Priyanka was in London for the filming of 'Text For You' before the lockdown was imposed. She is currently stranded there with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and her mother. The actress was spotted entering a posh salon in Notting Hill owned by the celebrity hairstylist Josh Wood on Wednesday.