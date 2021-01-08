Priyanka Chopra violates lockdown rules in London as she visits salon; police alerted

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra reportedly flouted UK's Covid-19 lockdown rules on Wednesday as she stepped out to a salon in London.



The UK is under total lockdown till mid-February to curb the spread of the new variant of coronavirus. The country has witnessed an alarming rise in cases in the past few weeks.



According to the lockdown rules, ‘personal care services’, including salons and spas, must remain closed.



Media reports state that Priyanka arrived at the salon with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and pet dog Diana at around 4.55pm. Celebrity stylist Josh Wood was there to attend to the duo. The police were alerted of the breach soon after. On its arrival, the police give a verbal reminder to the owner but no fine was imposed.



Priyanka came to London before the lockdown to shoot for her next 'Text For You' and has since then been staying in the city with husband Nick Jonas.



The filming was originally supposed to finish by January end, but the lockdown seemed to have delayed it. Sources state that the production team is trying to arrange for everyone to return to the US at the earliest.



'Text For You' features Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey. Nick Jonas too has a cameo appearance- the singer has already filmed his portion back in December. The film is a remake of German film 'SMS Fur Dich.' The film is being helmed by Jim Strouse.