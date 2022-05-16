Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are true couple goals as they arrive hand-in-hand at latter's softball match

All of us want a cheerleader in our life who always motivate us to do our best. And, oftentimes that cheerleader is our spouse or partner. On Sunday, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took over the cheerleading duties as her husband and singer Nick Jonas competed in a softball match.

A week after Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to their home, the couple was seen enjoying a fun Sunday outing with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Setting major couple goals, the two arrived at the ballfield in Southern California for the softball match. Paps didn't leave any chance to capture adorable moments of the couple's outing and several photos are going viral on social media from the match.

Before the game started, Priyanka took a moment to wish her husband luck by kissing him on the field. They were also papped walking hand-hand near the ballfield. While Nick looked dapper in his softball jersey and uniform, PeeCee made heads turn in denim shorts, a white tee and an ill-fitted printed jacket. She completed the look with white sneakers, square-framed shades and messy tresses.

On Mother's Day, Nick and Priyanka released a joint statement to announce the arrival of their baby girl Malti to their home. They also shared that their daughter spent 100 plus days in the NICU and how faith helped them overcome the challenging times.

In a long post, the actress wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

She further added, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!"

The 39-year-old actress recently resumed work on her upcoming web series 'Citadel'. She is currently also working on a Bollywood film titled 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The diva also has a few other Hollywood projects in the pipeline.

Nick Jonas was last seen on the silver screen in a 2021 sci-fi dystopian action film, Chaos Walking, which was directed by Doug Liman.