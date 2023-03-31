Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for the first time with baby Malti - see airport pics

The Queen has arrived but this time, she isn't alone! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on her India trip. The three were spotted leaving a private airport in Mumbai on Friday afternoon.

For her airport look, PeeCee opted for a chic pink dress. She tied her hair in a half updo and wore a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look. Nick, on the other hand, donned a blue hoodie along with a pair of denim pants and an orange cap. He, too, completed his look with a pair of glasses.

Check out viral photos here!

Seeing the airport photos, people are speculating about the reason for the actress' India visit, especially with her entire family. Some are saying that the actress is in town to promote her upcoming project while others are claiming that Parineeti Chopra's wedding is the reason for her surprise India visit. Since nothing is confirmed as of now, fans will have to wait and see what the actress has planned.

Last year in January, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl Malti into their lives through surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a brief period.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the web series Citadel, which is helmed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden. The Indian adaptation of the web series is being directed by Raj & DK and will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Apart from this, she will also appear in Love Again. In Bollywood, the actress has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE