Prince Harry reveals he had never heard of the word 'therapy' in the royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been advocates of mental health for years now. Recently, Harry spoke out about how 'therapy' has changed his life for the good.

The Duke of Sussex recently appeared at a mental-health summit as an ambassador for mental health firm Better up, where he opened up about the "power of therapy and coaching''.

He also shockingly revealed how he was never introduced to the word therapy during his life as a royal in London.

Harry and Alexi Robichaux were joined by podcaster Reid Hoffman on stage.

However, no video has been made public from the conference, but several guests have tweeted quotes about Harry.

As per the Daily Beast, Doron Weber, VP of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, shared Harry's quote on his royal life. Weber tweeted, "Prince Harry says, growing up in the royal family & then spending 10 years in the military, he never heard the words ‘therapy’ or ‘coaching.’ Then the blinkers came off and his life changed.

Prince Harry says growing up in the royal family & then spending 10 years in the military, he never heard the words "therapy" or "coaching. Then the blinkers came off and his life changed.

During his warm discussion with the firm’s founder, Alexi Robichaux, the father-of-two revealed how therapy ''opened [his] eyes'' and changed his perspective towards life, via Daily Mail.

"I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble. Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. "

''I regained confidence that I never thought I had.''

In his docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed that his wife Meghan was the person who pushed him to get therapy and seek professional help.

''I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan,' he explained in his interview with Oprah.



Further adding, ''I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with.''

