Meghan Markle opens up on Queen Elizabeth death, calls her a ‘shining example' of female leadership

Meghan Markle has always shared kind words for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Last month, Markle joined his husband, Prince Harry, and other royal members as they mourned the death of their beloved Queen. The last monarch passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Now, over a month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Markle has spoken out about the challenging period for the royal family and said that she's ''really grateful'' for being with her husband at such a difficult moment.

"There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.''

Further, Meghan added, "What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, "Now she’s reunited with her husband.''

Over the years, Markle has always praised the Queen for the kind behaviour she has always shown her. In the same interview, Markle recalled her first official engagement with the Queen and told, "I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family, "she said.

The Duchess of Sussex will be honoured with the 2022 class of Variety’s Power of Women award for her all her achievements in different fields, including her philanthropic work.