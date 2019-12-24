Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card 2019 is all about baby Archie

A day before Christmas comes knocking, the Sussexes have finally released their first family Christmas card and it’s everything you’d imagine it to be.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas 2019 card featuring baby Archie in the forefront while the parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look on with smiles on their faces. It is not a still picture but a gif, in a first.

Harry and Meghan have round-up around a Christmas tree and are seen sitting on the carpet as baby Archie looks straight on in a camera.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust released the Christmas card on Twitter. The card reads, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” It is signed, "from our family to yours." It wasn’t released through any official royal channel. It was, however, later on, verified by the official sources as a spokeswoman for the Sussexes later confirmed it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!

Archie is the firstborn child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He was born in May 2019. He made his public debut on the couple’s South Africa tour in September in a grand manner. Earlier, they shared images of the tot as they got him christened in an elaborate royal process.

Last week, Harry's elder brother's family aka Prince William and Kate Middleton also released their this year's Christmas card. Check it out here.