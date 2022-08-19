Prince Harry makes surprise visit to South Africa before his UK return

Prince Harry is in Africa. The Duke of Sussex's surprise visit comes days before his trip to his homeland UK with his wife Meghan Markle.

People magazine has confirmed that he has travelled to the continent as his role of President of African Parks, a non-profit organisation that looks after the national parks of Africa.



The news of him travelling to the country spread after his photos from the Vilankulo Airport, Mozambique city emerged online.

A spokesperson of Harry, 37 confirmed the news and said he is "welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas.''



Harry has been working and travelling to the nation from his childhood days. But, Harry started working for the African Parks in 2016 and a year later, he was appointed as the President of the group.



He has contributed to several big projects supporting the wildlife of the county.

Harry has many times in the past talked about Africa on the global stage and even called the continent his second home.

“Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline,” he said in his UN speech on Nelson Mandela Day

“It’s where I’ve felt closest to my [late] mother, [Princess Diana], and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

In 2019, Harry along with his wife Meghan and his son Archie, who was only four months old back then, went on a royal tour to Africa.



It was the first and also the last royal tour Archie. After which, the couple took a step back from their royal duties and moved to California, USA in March 2020.