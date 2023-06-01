Pregnant Rihanna's chic oversized shirt has a message for her fans: 'Use a condom'

Rihanna continues to slay with her maternity fashion looks. Days after she bared it all in her new photoshoot, the songstress shared a new set of pictures of herself. However, this time her look was more of a simple and cool chic type, but what attracted the eyeballs was the line that was inscribed in her oversized shirt. Rihanna's new chic look On Thursday, the pregnant singer shared a carousel of pictures wearing a black oversized t-shirt, black short tights, and white boots. However, her look was simple and cool, but the words written on her loose-fitting shirt garnered hilarious reactions.

The words on the shirt read, ''Use a condom.''



She completed her look with her new band look, white sunglasses, and a pair of golden earrings and bracelets.



Sharing the post, she wrote, ''this shirt is old…''



Check her post here:

Rihanna's maternity photoshoot

Last month, the ''Umbrella'' singer shared breathtaking pictures of her maternity shoot, which was done when she was pregnant with her first child, Rza. In the bunch of photos, the 35-year-old singer is wearing a gold, two-piece bikini with plenty of jewellery.



The caption of the post reads,''Here’s a little series I call, Rub on ya titties in honour of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.''

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. She gave birth to her first child, RZA Athelstan Mayers, on May 13.