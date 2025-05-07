Warner Bros has announced that the 1998 fantasy comedy Practical Magic is getting a sequel with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their roles as the witches Sally and Gillian Owens. The sequel is set to release in 2026.

Sequel based on 'The Book of Magic'

Nicole Kidman announced last year that a sequel to Practical Magic was in the works. The movie is based on the books by Alice Hoffman, and Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original script, is returning to pen the sequel, which will be based on the 2021 book The Book of Magic.

What is Practical Magic about?

The movie follows sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are descended from a long line of witches and are raised by their aunts after losing their parents in a tragic accident. The movie was released in 1998 and was directed by Griffin Dunne. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, it has gained a cult following.

The Book of Magic is the final instalment in the franchise and focuses on the family trying to stop a centuries-old family curse that dooms any man who falls in love with an Owens woman.

Bird Box director Susanne Bier is in talks to direct. Practical Magic 2 is set for worldwide release on September 18, 2026.

The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026.



Rewatch the original #PracticalMagic now streaming on MAX. pic.twitter.com/SfPT1DduLX — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) May 6, 2025

