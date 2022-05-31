Power couple Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan all set to attend the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022

In just a few days, the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, will be held at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. And, the whole Bollywood is gearing up to attend the prestigious award ceremony.

Now, as per the latest reports, actor Abhishek Bachchan will be performing at the award ceremony and his wife and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai will be in attendance at the event.

IIFA is scheduled for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th June 2022.

“IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and perform. After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite. I am excited for this reunion of the industry to be happening as the world gets together again. And I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally”, says Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also spoke about the event. She said, "I am delighted to be a part of IIFA’s 22nd edition. It has always been splendid to be a part of IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that both the Indian film industry and its well-wishers look forward to every year.".

Salman Khan will be hosting the show while Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will co-host with the 'Dabangg' star. Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

Other actors who will grace IIFA 2022 are Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Divya Khosla Kumar.