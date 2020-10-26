Polish city Wroclaw now has a square named after Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed after a Polish city Wroclaw named a square after his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.



Big B took his social media to share the big news. In the post, he shared a photo of a placard with his father's name on it, ''The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India. Jai Hindi.''

As soon as Bachchan shared the news with the world, many big stars from the industry dropped comments on it. Ranveer Singh commented some emoticons on the post.

Earlier, Bachchan shared pictures from a church service in that country in honour of his father and had written: ''At one of the oldest churches in Europe, in Poland, a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love. Thank you, Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour.''

T 3581 - At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..

Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in a key role. He also had many projects lined up, including Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'.