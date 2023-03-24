Police swarm Rihanna's LA home as unidentified man shows up to propose Barbadian singer

Some serious police action was recently seen at Rihanna's Los Angeles home after an unidentified man showed up at her door in hopes to ask for her hand for marriage. Needless to say, the incident must have caused some stress to the Barbadian singer who lives with her small baby boy at the property.

According to a report by TMZ, a man travelled from South Carolina to Rihanna's home on Thursday, where he was greeted by security. The man reportedly tried to sneak into Rihanna's home but failed.

The man was arrested for trespassing but later released after questioning. Dressed in sweatpants and a bright red hoodie, the trespasser was seen getting handcuffed outside the property.

It remains unclear whether Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son were at home at the time of the incident.

The singer is yet to comment on this situation.

A similar incident happened in 2018 when a man named Eduardo Leon broke into Rihanna's home while she was out of town. The intruder was reportedly hiding in her home for at least a day before he was discovered and arrested.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky, just nine months after welcoming her first child in May. She made the pregnancy announcement during her iconic Superbowl Halftime performance.

