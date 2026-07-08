/PM Narendra Modi quotes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar calls it language of love

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Jakarta, Indonesia, for a three-day trip. On Monday, he addressed the Indian community and spoke about the popularity of Indian cinema in the country, specifically mentioning Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Addressing the gathering in Jakarta, PM Modi referenced the iconic song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai while speaking about the strong cultural ties between India and Indonesia.

In his speech, PM Modi said, “Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai. (The Indian song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular here. Today I said that when India and Indonesia move forward together, we go beyond ‘Kuch Kuch’ and achieve ‘Bahut Kuch”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after Modi mentioned Johar’s film in the speech, the director reshared it and expressed how honoured he felt.

“Elated and honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all—it’s love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!!” Karan said as he reported the speech on his Instagram stories.

Still of Karan Johar's Instagram story Photograph: (IG)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Johar’s directorial debut and one of the biggest hits of his career. Released in 1998, the film has achieved cult-classic status. The movie also features Salman Khan in a cameo role.

Released on October 16, 1998, the film proved to be a trendsetter. From Shah Rukh Khan’s pendant and friendship bands to Kajol’s bob cut, the movie has had a huge impact on pop culture.

The film also featured Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo and Johnny Lever in key roles.

PM Modi's three-nation visit

On Wednesday, PM Modi left for Australia after his three-day visit to Indonesia, during which, he was conferred with the highest civilian honour, “Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia” for his role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.