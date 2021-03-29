Piers Morgan bashes Meghan Markle again in lengthy article, calls her 'social climbing Hollywood actress'

Another day and another dig at Meghan Markle in the life of TV celeb Piers Morgan who recently stepped down from his famed role of host of Good Morning Britain. In a new lengthy article in a newspaper on the events in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that led to him leaving TV show, he gave a rundown of everything he’s been facing.

On his reaction to the Meghan-Oprah interview, Piers Morgan said, "I expected such disingenuous self-serving wrecking-ball stuff from a social-climbing Hollywood actress like Ms. Markle, but for Harry to publicly shred his family and the Monarchy like this, while Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital, is so out of character for a man who once bravely served his Queen and country in war.”

On him being called out for his post interview reaction, Pier wrote, “It appears that questioning Meghan's fork-tongued 'truth' is now a racist hate crime.”

Then on him walking out of his own show after being angry, he gave a low down of his spat with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford and wrote, "I don't mind outside guests trying to make a name for themselves by whacking me like this, but I wasn't going to sit there and take it from one of my own team, especially someone who I've gone out of my way to help whenever he's asked me for advice about his career. Realizing I might say something I'd regret, I decided to leave the studio to cool down."

On why leaving the studio was a bad idea in hindsight, Morgan writes, "I knew it wasn't a good look, the great snowflake-basher running away from confrontation. And on reflection, I shouldn't have done it. But in the heat of the moment, in my rather strained state of mind, this seemed the less worse option."

After some soul-searching, Piers Morgan decided to stick to his stance and left Good Morning Britain. He wrote, "I reached a moment of total gut clarity: f**k it, I wasn't going to apologize for disbelieving Meghan Markle because the truth is that I don't believe Meghan Markle. And in a free, democratic society, I should be allowed not to believe someone, and to say that I don't believe them. That, surely, is the very essence of freedom of speech?"

In the aftermath of his resignation, Morgan says his former America's Got Talent colleague Sharon Osbourne was quick to defend him and that it meant a lot to him. "This took real guts, knowing it would enrage the ultra-woke crowd in Hollywood where she lives and works," Morgan says of Osbourne's support. "'When stuff like this happens,' I replied, 'true friends run towards you, fake friends run away.'"

He ended his piece with a plea to "cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture."