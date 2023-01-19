People can't stop admiring Samantha's new look from Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Shaakuntalam and she shared some stills from the upcoming film. In the mythological drama, the actress stars as Shakuntala. In the images shared, she can be seen in a stunning white ensemble. The actress adorned floral jewellery to go with the dress.

Sharing the still, Samantha wrote, "Mallika for you. Shaakuntalam.” Mallika is the name of the new song from the film. Check the post here:

Samantha also shared some stills from the recently released song from the film Shaakuntalam. Sharing the song, Samantha had then written, "Starting off the musical journey of Shaakuntalam with the first single Mallika/Malligaa/Mallike on Jan 18th. Music by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma."