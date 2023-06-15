'People are ready to hire me': Kevin Spacey confident of being cleared of sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey might be back in the movie business after his career derailed post the sexual assault cases leveled against him. The House of Cards actor feels he will be cast immediately after he is found not guilty in his UK sexual assault trial. Speaking to a magazine, the award-winning actor addressed the outcome of the 2022 trial involving actor Anthony Rapp and his upcoming trial that is set to begin on June 28. In this case, Kevin has been accused of sexual abuse by three separate men.

Kevin said that agents are lining up outside his residence to hire him once he gets over the sexual assault trial. The actor said, “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.” Kevin Spacey to attend to London court on June 16 Kevin Spacey is scheduled to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on June 16.

The actor has been leveled with four counts of sexual assault against three men, including causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. In a statement, Kevin refuted these claims and said, “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Kevin Spacey lost on all projects after he was accused of the above crimes.

