'Pasoori' to 'Joyland': 2022 was the year when Pakistan took its art to the world 

2022 has indeed been a watershed year for Pakistani pop culture as it broke boundaries to create its space on the global map. Its films particularly 'Maula Jatt' and 'Joyland' and smash hit song 'Pasoori' transcended borders asserting that there was talent in abundance in the country but had so far lacked a vision or the right platform.

For years, Pakistani films and particularly its music has been able to bridge the gap between Pakistan and India - which politics has miserably failed time and again. Pakistani music, its actors, and films and shows have been popular in the subcontinent for decades. In the last decade particularly there has been a growing influence of Pakistani artists in the Indian diaspora, making way for a great cultural exchange between the two countries.

Politics, of course, have on several occasions put a halt to this cultural exchange. One would recall how in 2016, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. Bans, politics and borders notwithstanding, Pakistani's cultural diaspora grew into prominence in 2022. Not only did its films create box office history and carved a niche in various international film festivals, but its artists broke the cultural barrier and made their presence felt in Hollywood.

The tsunami of 'Pasoori'

For years, the online musical show Coke Studio Pakistan has been producing some of the most authentic and original music of the subcontinent. The success of numerous seasons in Pakistan has resulted in Indian and Bangladeshi versions as well but none have been able to emulate the same success of its Pakistani counterpart. In February, however, the song Pasoori put Coke Studio literally on the global map.



Sung by Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and debutant singer Shae Gill, the song in Urdu-Punjabi,'Pasoori' was composed by Sethi and Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan.

Meaning 'difficulty or trouble', the idea of Pasoori came to Sethi from a truck art that he noticed while traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

Interestingly, when the song came out, Sethi was already a star singer and had delivered a few hits in previous seasons of Coke Studio. The song initially drew in listeners thanks to Sethi's fan following especially on social media. But the song also introduced the world to the talented and powerful voice of Shae Gill, who until the song's release was known for singing covers of ghazals on her Instagram page.

The lyrics talk about heartbreak, separation, and also of self-acceptance and self-expression - themes that resonated with people of all age groups. 'Pasoori' truly transcended borders. From London to New York to New Delhi- the song was played anywhere there was a south Asian population. It became the most-searched song in the world in 2022, as per Google Trends and its music video garnered over 400 million views on Youtube.

Fawad Khan the superstar is back

If 'Pasoori' dominated the charts worldwide, Fawad Khan's 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' dominated the box office not just on home turf but in the UK as well. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film was an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic film 'Maula Jatt' and was in the making for a while and even got delayed due to the pandemic.

Featuring star actor Fawad Khan in the titular role, the film was a period drama set in pre-independent Pakistan. Fawad played the titular role of Maula Jatt, a folk hero and a prizefighter who wishes vengeance against Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi), his archenemy.

It was also termed the most expensive Pakistani film ever and boasted a massive cast, including actors like Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik among others. The film not only broke box office records in Pakistan but also garnered a huge collection overseas- a first for the Pakistani film industry.

Internationally, the film made a record $355K from the United Kingdom, the highest opening weekend for any Pakistani or Punjabi film kicking off at No 9 of the box office charts. The film's largest overseas opening in UAE where it reached No 1 with over $515,000. In the US and Canada, the film grossed $290K and $235K respectively.

What more! Not just the audience but the film also fetched great reviews all across. 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has received mostly positive reviews. Screen International's Namrata Joshi wrote in her review, "Despite its obvious flaws, the inordinate length and a protracted finale, The Legend… remains steadily absorbing and entertaining."

The Guardian's Cath Clarke wrote, " Imagine Game of Thrones crossed with Gladiator and you’ll have something like this entertainingly old-fashioned action movie with epic levels of throat slashing, spectacular scenery and a fair bit of camp."

Fawad has also enjoyed a huge fan following in India even though he was last seen on the Indian screen in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' way back in 2016. Owing to his huge fan following and growing interest in the film, the makers are now keen to have a limited release in India in 2023.

The joy of 'Joyland'

Who would have thought that a love story of a transgender, made in Pakistan, would get such immense love internationally? Which is why director Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' was special. It made heads turn with its sensitive representation of the LGBTQ community and it was lauded for its brave storytelling across the world. Joyland became the first Pakistani film to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation after its screening and also won Jury Prize and Queer Palm prize for best LGBTQ, queer, or feminist theme movie at the festival.



The film also won accolades at Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan film Festival this year. Critics world over lauded the film for its sensitive narration of gender norms, discovering sexuality, patriarchy in the subcontinent and how society perceives the LGBTQ community in a certain way.

While the film was cleared for a domestic release in Pakistan in August, it later faced opposition before its release in October. Many raised objections to certain scenes depicted in the film and termed it as 'erotic' and an online campaign ensued to pressurize the government to lift the ban. The film eventually got a release (with some cuts in the film) in the domestic market on November 16. It is Pakistan's official entry to the Oscars 2023 category in the best international film category and trade pundits feel it has a high chance of getting nominated in the category.

The marvel of 'Ms Marvel'

Imagine the south Asian community being represented in a Marvel film. Well, the 'dream' sort of came true as Marvel released its web series 'Ms Marvel' on Disney +. The web series, based on the 'Ms Marvel' character, was made by artists and writers of Pakistani origin. It was also Marvel's first attempt at tapping into the south Asian market, where its superhero films have been popular and created box office history for over a decade.

The web series, set in New York, narrated the story of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old fangirl of the Avengers who struggles to fit in until she gains her own superpowers. The show starred hoards of south Asian actors with actress Iman Vellani playing the titular character.