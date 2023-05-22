Parineeti Chopra spotted for the first time since engagement, paps ask, 'When's the wedding?'

Parineeti Chopra was spotted for the first time in public since her engagement with Raghav Chadha. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew back from Delhi, after the ceremony with friends and family in attendance. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in Delhi.

In a video that shows paparazzi following the actress, she can be seen smiling and thanking media people for their love. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt, beige jacket and denim pants. She completed the look with black sunglasses.

As she exited the airport, Parineeti was stopped by fans who requested selfies with her. She happily posed with fans and walked towards her car. Before getting into her vehicle, one of the photographers asked her, “Pari Ji shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?” While the actor did not reply to the question, she thanked the media who congratulated her.

Parineeti said, “Thank you guys, thank you so much for all your wishes.” She also blew a kiss before closing the door of her car. Parineeti Chopra engaged to Raghav Chadha Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at his Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. They held a traditional Sikh ceremony, which was attended by friends, family members and several politicians. Check Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s timeline of romance: How they met and fell in love.

While most would not know, the two have known each other for several years now and it’s not as whirlwind as they made it out to be in the public’s eye. Parineeti and Raghav's love story began on the sets of Chamkila last year. While she was shooting in Punjab, Raghav visited her as a friend. WATCH WION LIVE HERE

