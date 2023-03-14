Parasite fame Choi Woo Shik opens up about working with BTS singer V in Jinny’s Kitchen

Prime Video offers an exciting and scrumptious treat for all K-drama fans in the form of an upcoming cooking reality show. Jinny’s Kitchen follows five Korean celebs who play the roles of restaurant staff and serve mouthwatering Korean cuisine to diners in the exotic town of Bacalar, Mexico.

Serving popular takeout meals and Korean street cuisine, including kimbap, tteokbokki, and more are popular Korean celebrities Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and boy band BTS’ V.

Parasite actor Choi Woo-Shik shares his experience of working on the show. He says, “Being in a popular travel destination, it was really fun. There were all kinds of people from all over the world, some of that I became friends with. A lot of them were there just for vacation. As everyone was there for vacation, they were open to trying new things, willing to meet new people and rated our food very positively. So I think I felt encouraged by all of that.”

The actor also talks about K-pop heartthrob, Korean boy-band BTS’ singer V, who is the youngest of the lot, “The four of us have already spent a lot of time together, but since V is new, when we gave him a task he would put his best foot forward. I got to see a new side of him. I’ve always thought he was really young, just a dongsaeng (like a younger brother). He exceeded my expectations. It was a sight to see.”

Starring Lee Seo Jin as the restaurant‘s President, Jung Yu Mi as the Director, Park Seo Joon as General Manager, Choi Woo Shik and the idol star V as Interns, the first four episodes will be available from 14th March followed by weekly releases until May 12th, only on Prime Video.

