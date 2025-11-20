/Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee face FIR over resurfaced 2021 tweets

An FIR has been filed against Bengali actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee over their alleged provocative tweets made in 2021 over post-poll violence in 2021 in West Bengal. The complaint was filed at Kolkata’s Gariahat police station on Thursday by advocate Joydeep Sen.

In his complaint, Sen alleged that the actors had made remarks on social media that could have incited political violence in a charged atmosphere following the assembly election results in May 2021.

According to the complaint, Parambrata had posted on X, then Twitter, on May 2, 2021, after the Trinamool Congress crossed the majority mark, "Let today be declared World Thrashing Day".

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Swastika allegedly responded to the post by writing, "Hahaha, let it be".

The complainant alleged that such remarks contributed to an atmosphere of political hostility and violence during the post-poll unrest across the state.

Sen, in his complaint, also referred to the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata hours later, alleging that comments of this nature encouraged political violence.

"A complaint has been received at Gariahat police station, and an FIR has been registered. The matter is being examined as per law," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The complainant claimed that the posts could attract charges related to abetment under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code. Although the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is currently in force, the complaint mentioned that provisions of the IPC would apply since the alleged incident took place in 2021.

The complaint further referred to several incidents of alleged attacks, killings, arson and assault on BJP workers in different districts of West Bengal during the post-poll violence period.

Police said an investigation has been initiated into the allegations.

Neither Parambrata nor Swastika has publicly reacted to the FIR so far.

What is the background?

The complaint was lodged hours after Parambrata addressed the press and stated he was ‘forced to compromise and apologise’ in the past for the sake of his ‘newborn son’. The statement came hours after BJP MLA and actor Rudranil Ghosh held a meeting with other Bengali film industry stakeholders to address issues related to technicians. Parambrata was also present at the meeting.