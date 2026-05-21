/Parambrata Chattopadhyay says he had to compromise ‘for his newborn son', but the Internet isn’t buying it

Bengali actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s admission of being ‘forced to compromise’ and work in the Bengali film industry has drawn him sharp criticism on social media. On Wednesday, the actor attended a meeting along with other filmmakers and technicians to address issues that exist within Tollywood.

The meeting was led by actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh, who recently won the state election on a BJP ticket. As the new government has taken oath in West Bengal, Ghosh is among those assigned to address alleged internal issues with Tollywood. Ghosh met various stakeholders from the Bengali film industry on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Srijit Mukherji, among others.

While the meeting was to discuss the smoothing of the issues in the film industry, it is Parambrata’s comments that caught everyone’s attention.

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What did Parambrata say

Addressing the media after the meeting, Parambrata said the Bengali film industry should move towards a healthier and more open work environment. “The industry should be a place where people can work freely without fear or unnecessary restrictions,” he said.

The actor also highlighted the importance of ‘unity and creative collaboration’ within the industry. “At the end of the day, cinema should be about collaboration, not conflict,” Parambrata added.

Without directly naming anyone, Parambrata hinted that more people within the industry are now becoming comfortable speaking publicly about these issues. “Many people may not have spoken openly earlier, but conversations around these issues are now becoming more public,” he said.

Parambrata had previously been a part of a court case filed by a section of directors alleging they were not able to work freely.

Last year, however, Parambrata had resolved his differences with the Swarup Biswas-led Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India. After a meeting with the federation, the actor-director said he wanted to move forward through discussion and mutual understanding rather than continue the conflict.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Parambrata said he was “forced to compromise” for the sake of his newborn child.

“There was joy in working in this industry, but over the years, many of us were forced to compromise. I did it as well, keeping the future of my newborn child in mind. No one should have to face this. Whoever remains at the forefront of our industry, their livelihood and primary profession should be cinema. That must come before everything else, because only a cinema worker can truly understand how the film industry evolves over time and what is necessary for its growth.”

How the internet reacted

Just a month back, the actor had campaigned for the TMC- a fact that was well known among social media users. As Parambrata’s emotional speech went viral online, many called out the actor and accused him of changing sides so quickly. The earlier federation was known to be favourable to the TMC government.

“Parambrata Chattopadhyay has claimed that he had to bow his head before the mighty Trinamool Congress in anticipation of his child. But on May 2, 2021, the day he made vile remarks targeting the BJP workers who had been raped and murdered, he had no children. His only child to date was born on June 1, 2025,” wrote one user referring to Parambrata’s old tweet during the 2021 post poll violence and clash between TMC and BJP in Bengal.

“Every production house and director who cast Parambrata despite his support on post poll violence need to be called out,” said another user.