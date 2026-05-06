/Prosenjit Chatterjee dismisses rumours of making calls post WB state elections: Don't put any political colour on me

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 witnessed a landslide victory of the BJP, ending the 15-year reign of the Trinamool Congress. BJP won a whopping 207 seats in the 294-member assembly. Actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh won the Shibpur assembly seat on a BJP ticket. There were rumours that Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee called Rudranil to congratulate him on his victory. However, the actor has dispelled these rumours in a new post on his Facebook page, saying that he did not call anyone.

What Prosenjit Chatterjee said

On Facebook, Prosenjit wrote, “I have been acting with great respect for many years, and I want to continue to do so in the future. I have one humble request to all of you - please don't put any political colour on me.”

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He went on to add, “I did not call anyone; rather, my younger brother called me. As a big brother, it is my duty to bless someone, and I have only done that. It has nothing to do with politics.”

The actor is one of the most popular faces of Bengali cinema and was honoured with the Padma Shri recently. He has not been involved or associated with any political party, nor has he contested elections in any region so far. He has worked with Rudranil on several Bengali films throughout his career.

The West Bengal elections

Meanwhile, TMC's Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refused to resign as chief minister of West Bengal, opening up a constitutional grey zone and a political confrontation in the state. The TMC tally fell to 80 seats from its earlier 215, with Banerjee herself losing her Bhowanipore seat in South Kolkata.

In a press conference, Banerjee alleged that 100 seats “forcibly taken" from her party, which also had to contend with a "biased" Election Commission. "I will not resign, I did not lose... officially, through the Election Commission, they (the BJP) can defeat us, but morally, we won the election," she told a news briefing.