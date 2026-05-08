/Dev reacts to ‘manipulated’ viral videos featuring him: ‘Bengal has never believed in a culture of hatred’

Bengali film star Dev Adhikari has reacted to a viral video of him being booed by the public. In West Bengal, BJP sealed a landslide victory by winning 207 seats and emerging as the majority party. Dev, who has served as TMC MP and worked in association with Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government for years, took to his Facebook account to strongly react to videos of him getting mobbed at a public place with people shouting ‘chor’ (thief) at him. Dev, in his post, called the videos fake and made only to mislead people.

What Dev said

Dev took to his Facebook account to address the social media chatter surrounding a viral video featuring him. The video showed him making his way amid tight security in a public place. Soon, hundreds of people rushed around him and were heard shouting ‘chor (thief)’. Dev did not react and was seen trying to cover his face due to the dust around the place.

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Dev shared that the video was altered and manipulated. Dev captioned both in Bengali and English and said, “Bengal has never believed in a culture of hatred. Over the past few days, several altered and manipulated videos of me have been circulated with the intention of defaming and misleading people. I sincerely request everyone not to believe in such false content and also refrain from sharing them further. Deliberate misinformation and character assassination can never be the culture of Bengal.”

‘Bengal has always stood for harmony’

“I have full faith in the new government that they will take the necessary steps to ensure that such nuisance and malicious propaganda are stopped. Bengal has always stood for harmony, culture and mutual respect — and I believe it will continue to do so,” he concluded.

A day before, Dev reacted to the BJP’s win in the West Bengal Assembly Elections and said, “As someone deeply connected to both public life and the film fraternity, I would earnestly request the new government to uphold the spirit of unity and artistic freedom by ensuring that the culture of bans and divisions within the Bengali film industry becomes a thing of the past. Cinema is one of Bengal’s greatest identities, and its growth can only happen through mutual respect, coexistence and collective progress."

Prosenjit Chatterjee’s social media

Not just Dev, but Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee too had shared a post on Facebook after the BJP’s win, clarifying that he was not joining the winning party. Rumours had it that he had called up BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh to congratulate him on his victory and had made him.

Another actor from the Bengali film industry, Prosenjit Chatterjee, had clarified rumours of him calling up BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh to congratulate him on his victory. “I did not call anyone; rather, my younger brother called me. As a big brother, it is my duty to bless someone, and I have only done that. It has nothing to do with politics,” he said.