Pankaj Udhas death: Legendary Indian Ghazal singer passes away at 72

Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Death: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas is no more, The veteran ghazal singer passed away today (Feb 26) after a prolonged illness. He was 72 years old. The saddening news was shared by his daughter Nayaab Udhas.

The late singer was widely known for his soulful renditions and gazals. In his career spanning over decades, the singer has sung several songs and gazals like ''Chitthi Aayi Hai,'' "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein,'' which went on to become a cult classic.

His last rites will be held on Tuesday (Feb 26).

Pankaj Udhas Passed Away

Veteran classical singer Pankaj Udhas’s daughter Nayaab shared the post on her Instagram handle.

In a statement, she said, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayaab Udhas (@nayaabudhas) × Born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat, Udhas comes from a family of musicians. His father, Manohar Udhas, was a Gujarati folk singer, and his brother Nirmal Udhas was also a well-known ghazal singer.

He began his career in 1980 when he released his first ghazal album Aahat. Further, he released gazals that became instant hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, and Aafreen in 1986. After immense success in the world of Ghazal, he was offered to sing in the movies, which took his career to more heights. In 1986, the late musical maestro sang "Chitthi Aayee Hai" in Mahesh Bhatt's movie Naam starring Sanjay Dutt. The emotional song with the heartfelt lyrics and Udhas' melodious voice continues to be a public favourite to date.

Udhas' other timeless hits include ''Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai'' from the 1998 film Ek Hi Maqsad, ''Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise'' from the 1991 film Saajan, Aaj Phir Tumpe from the 1988 film Dayavan and ''Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata'' from 1993 Baazigar among others.

For his immense contribution to the world of music, he was awarded Padmashree, the fourth-highest civilian award of India, the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshani Award, and the Kalakar Award among others.