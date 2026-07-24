/Pallichattambi review: Tovino Thomas' ambitious political saga weighed down by predictable script

Malayalam film Pallichatambi, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, premiered on a streaming platform today. The period-action drama sets out to tell a grounded story rooted in family relationships, personal struggles and the importance of community. Rather than relying on grand twists or larger-than-life action, the film focuses on everyday emotions and character-driven storytelling. While its familiar narrative occasionally limits its impact, sincere performances and heartfelt moments ensure it remains an engaging watch.

Plot of Pallichattambi

Pallichattambi, set in the 1950s, the story begins with a young boy named Krishna Pillai, whose family is destroyed by a brutal act of violence. The story starts by introducing the ruthless antagonist, Pattelar Kunjambu Nambiar, known as "The Great", before shifting to a young baby whose family, living on the margins of this volatile world, is torn apart by the forces that Nambiar represents.

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The loss is total and formative. Krishna Pillai does not become a hero in the conventional sense. He becomes a survivor first, shaped by grief and the particular hardness that comes from growing up in a world that has already shown you its worst face before you were old enough to understand it.

A chance encounter with a powerful Communist drama and its lead performer triggers a profound ideological awakening in Christopher, forcing him to question the conflict he has been hired to manage and what he truly believes about the people on both sides of it.

The story unfolds through emotional conflicts, moments of humour and a series of events that explore themes of loyalty, sacrifice and resilience. As old enemies resurface and past wounds reopen, including a confrontation with the powerful antagonist Pattelar Kunjambu Nambiar, who destroyed his family. Christopher must navigate loyalty, love and revenge while deciding what kind of legacy he will leave behind.

What works?

Pallichattambi's biggest strength is its emotional sincerity. The performances felt natural and believable, which made it easy to invest in the characters' journeys. In addition, the family dynamics are handled with warmth, while the supporting cast adds authenticity and occasional comic relief.

The film also benefits from its grounded storytelling, avoiding unnecessary melodrama for much of its runtime. The music and background score complement the emotional beats without overwhelming the narrative, and the visuals effectively captured the setting. Also, the cameo of Prithviraj Sukumaran was also refreshing and interesting to watch.

What does not work?

The biggest drawback is the predictability of the screenplay. Several plot developments follow familiar patterns, reducing the impact of key emotional moments. The pacing also slows in several scenes, where some feel longer than necessary. A few supporting characters could have been developed further, and tighter editing might have helped maintain momentum throughout the narrative.

Final verdict

Pallichatambi is an honest and emotionally driven family drama that succeeds because of its performances and heartfelt storytelling. Although it doesn't reinvent the genre and occasionally leans on familiar tropes, it delivers enough warmth and emotional depth to appeal to viewers who enjoy character-focused family films.