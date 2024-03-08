Pakistani artists to WION on Mother's Day: Real-life role models and making profound connections

This International Women’s Day as we celebrate how we have grown leaps and bounds in our understanding of the feminine gender, appreciating their strength and resilience, what they bring to the table and how important it is to give them a favourable nurturing environment for them to flourish, we got talking to a few talents from across the border.

Pakistani artists who made inroads into Indian entertainment space via their television serials and became a household name, open up about their source of strength and how they envision a better, balanced world for all to thrive.

Iqra Aziz on Women's Day

In an exclusive chat with WION, Pakistani artists who we've seen in many Zindagi shows and films spoke to us about their real role models who have inspired them on journey of fame and success. Commenting on the strong roles she often picks up to play on screen, Iqra said, "Playing strong female leads has been deeply meaningful, but the strongest women in my life are those who empower me behind the scenes. My mother, in particular, is my rock - supporting me unconditionally through every twist and turn. She has taught me resilience in the face of challenges and given me the courage to break barriers. Her quiet strength and wisdom inspires me daily.”

The actress added, "Another star in my life is my elder sister. She uplifts and motivates me, lending an ear when I need guidance and sharing their own experiences. No matter my achievements, I know they'll keep me grounded. It's the sisterhood of these remarkable women that gives me the confidence to take on new roles and continue growing. Their faith in me makes me believe I can accomplish anything. Portraying bold characters is fulfilling, but it's the real-life women who lift me higher.”

Saba Qamar on Women's Day

Hindi Medium fame Saba Qamar, another prolific Pakistani actress said, “It's so heartening to see the deep bonds between women taking centre stage in today's shows and movies. For too long, female characters were depicted as rivals vying for male attention. But some of my most profound connections in life are with other women – my mother, sisters, friends who are like family."

She added, "When we come together with empathy and support, instead of envy, it's empowering beyond measure.”

Shailja Kejriwal on Women's Day

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer of Special projects of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on the occasion of Women’s Day said, “Women’s solidarity forms a robust network of empowerment, shattering barriers and igniting transformation. Through our #TumseMain campaign, Zindagi celebrates this bond, amplifying women’s voices and honouring their resilience, not just on International Women’s Day, but every day.”