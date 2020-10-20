Pakistan to get its own version of 'Money Heist'? Twitter reacts with hilarious memes

They say immitation is the best form of flattery. Pakistani fans of popular Netflix show 'Money Heist' would beg to differ though.



On Sunday, Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam announced the launch of his film. '50 Crore' on Twitter. Aslam shared a teaser and did not divulge too many details but instead tweeted 'coming soon'.

The teaser- featuring some prominent faces from the entertainment world, though looked similar to the Spanish show 'La Casa de Papel' (The House of Paper) aka Money Heist and speculated if the show was a Pakistani version of 'Money Heist'.



Since the actor did not share much details of the teaser, fans were quick to jump into inclusion and #MoneyHeistPakistan started trending on Twitter with several making fun at the similarities with the show. The teaser also inspired many to make hilarious memes.

I bet money heist Pakistan's gonna have an unemployed IT graduate as the professor — Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@Guilty4Fries) October 18, 2020 ×

Imagine if the story of money heist Pakistan revolves around the pakistani politicians 💀 — Abdullah// Danyal Zafar stan account (@bruhabdullah5) October 18, 2020 ×

#MoneyHeist Pakistan made copy of money heist

Le shahrukh Khan and Bollywood pic.twitter.com/s8kLqgl95B — Taha Khan (@tahakhan_302) October 18, 2020 ×

What the hell is this?

Pakistan copying Money heist in the same exact way. Ajeeb yar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dNwwHG1IuT — Malik Waqas Saleem (@waqassaleem650) October 18, 2020 ×

Money heist Pakistan wale bank jayenge, woh bolenge peche dou sign kardo phir paisay milenge. — anastipu (@teepusahab) October 18, 2020 ×

Money heist Pakistan can never work. They’d be stuck in the traffic outside any bank lol — Jiya. (@jjjjaaayyyyy) October 18, 2020 ×

Much like the original show, '50 Crore' features actors who have been given names after different cities of Pakistan.



The cast includes Aijaz Aslam as Rahimyar Khan, Omer Shahzad as Duska, Naveed Raza as Lala Musa, Asad Siddiqui as Mirpurkhas, Faryal Mehmood as Chaman, Saboor Aly as Sahiwal, Anoushay Abbasi as Bela, Noman Habib as Sheikupura, and Zhalay Sarhadi as Mianwali.

The actors are part of a team led by a chief (or professor) who is played by Faysal Qureshi.



While the outrage on Internet continued, Aslam appeared in anither video urging people to wait for the full video to come out before passing a judgement.



“I request all of you to wait 8-10 days and you will know what it is. When you see it do give your opinion,” said Aslam. He said that the project he had done with 11 celebrities, is “different”.



“Judging before time should not be done. Rest is up to you. Different thing is coming and you should appreciate it,” said Aslam.