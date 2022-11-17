Pak government lifts band on 'Joyland' following backlash, to release on this day

After receiving severe backlash for its decision to ban 'Joyland', authorities in Pakistan have decided to lift the ban on the film. Directed by Saim Sadiq, the film was banned by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for containing ‘highly objectionable material.'



'Joyland' is Pakistan's official entry for the upcoming 2023 Academy Awards. It has been receiving critical praise across various film festivals in the world.

On Wednesday, journalist Rafay Mahmood tweeted, “After the full board review by the censor board, #Joyland has been allowed for release all across Pakistan with minor cuts. Distributors are optimistic for November 18 release as initially planned. Congratulations to the entire team and all those who campaigned."

After the full board review by the censor board, #Joyaland has been allowed for release all across Pakistan with minor cuts. Distributors are optimistic for November 18 release as initially planned. Congratulations to the entire team and all those who campaigned #ReleaseJoyland — Rafay Mahmood (@Rafay_Mahmood) November 16, 2022

He also mentioned that the film was not completely banned officially, however, now film distributors await a NOC certificate to release the film.

“#Joyland has been cleared for release across Pakistan. The persistence of so many activists and artists has paid off,” added journalist Ailia Zehra.

#Joyland has been cleared for release across Pakistan. The persistence of so many activists and artists has paid off.



Thank you to @SalmanSufi7 and others in government who listened to reason. pic.twitter.com/OarhIc7caC — Ailia Zehra (@AiliaZehra) November 16, 2022

This is filmmaker Saim Sadiq's directorial debut and the story revolves around a cis man from a patriarchal family secretly joining an erotic dance theatre and falling for a trans woman, even as his family wants him to have a baby boy to carry forward the family line. The film stars Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer. Earlier this year, 'Joyland' became the first Pakistani film to win the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The film received screening certification in August earlier this year but it was met with protests and concerns from certain sections of society in Pakistan. The protest led to the I&B Ministry of Pakistan to call for a ban on the film stating that the film 'does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of decency and morality.'