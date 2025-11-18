/Oslo: A Tail of Promise- John Abraham backed short film on human-animal bond to premiere at IFFI 2025

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will showcase over 240 films from 81 countries, reaffirms its place as one of Asia’s most significant cultural platforms.

As part of this prestigious showcase, the world premiere of Oslo: A Tail of Promise will take place in Goa. It’s a film that arrives at a moment when India’s relationship with animals is undergoing urgent public re-examination.

Presented and produced by actor and animal advocate John Abraham, Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a deeply felt, non-linear documentary that traces the extraordinary companionship between a Siberian husky, Oslo and Pooja R Bhale, founder of the Protecterra Ecological Foundation. It is a story anchored in the belief that animals have always been our guides and that humans, in times of fracture, need their wisdom more than ever.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on the film, John Abraham says, “Animals don’t need us. We need them more, for grounding, for healing, for the unconditional love they offer without ever asking for anything in return. Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a tribute to that truth, and I am grateful that IFFI is giving this story the space it deserves.”

The Indian Panorama section, considered IFFI’s most prestigious national platform, selects 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films each year, chosen from over 300 entries across the country. For Oslo to premiere within this wider festival landscape underscores the film’s thematic urgency and emotional depth.