Social media star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has landed in legal trouble for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. The sacred town is known to be a 'dry area' as it is located near the much-revered Hindu shrine and pilgrimage site Vaishno Devi.

Advertisment

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against eight people, including Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra and violating the laws of the land.

Orry and 7 others booked for consuming alcohol

A statement issued to news agency IANS read, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, P/S Katra lodged a FIR NO. 72/25 ,On 15th of March guests which include Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Mr. Darshan Singh, Mr. Parth Raina, Mr. Ritick Singh, Ms. Rashi Dutta, Ms. Rakshita Bhogal, Mr. Shagun Kohli, and Ms. Anastasila Arzamaskina, consumed alcohol in the hotel premises in spite of being told that Alcohol and non-veg diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as is strictly prohibited at such a divine Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage place."

Advertisment

"Sensing the gravity of the matter the strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Sh. Paramvir Singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or Alcohol at religious places which hurts the sentiments of the common masses."



Advertisment

According to the statement, the "team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, DYSP Katra and Sho Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and showed disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith."

"SSP Reasi while giving tough message to the defaulters added that there is no place for those who don't follow the law of the land and try to disrupt the peace by resorting to any means especially by way of drugs/alcohol and will be dealt with iron hands."

Orry, a social media sensation, is a close friend of several star kids like actors Khushi-Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. He is seen at high-profile parties and events. He also appeared on the talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. He also appeared in a cameo role in the recently released film Nadaaniyan, which was backed by Karan Johar and featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.