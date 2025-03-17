Social media star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has landed in legal trouble for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. The sacred town is known to be a 'dry area' as it is located near the much-revered Hindu shrine and pilgrimage site Vaishno Devi.
According to reports, an FIR has been registered against eight people, including Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel located in Katra and violating the laws of the land.
Orry and 7 others booked for consuming alcohol
A statement issued to news agency IANS read, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, P/S Katra lodged a FIR NO. 72/25 ,On 15th of March guests which include Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Mr. Darshan Singh, Mr. Parth Raina, Mr. Ritick Singh, Ms. Rashi Dutta, Ms. Rakshita Bhogal, Mr. Shagun Kohli, and Ms. Anastasila Arzamaskina, consumed alcohol in the hotel premises in spite of being told that Alcohol and non-veg diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as is strictly prohibited at such a divine Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage place."
Orry, a social media sensation, is a close friend of several star kids like actors Khushi-Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. He is seen at high-profile parties and events. He also appeared on the talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. He also appeared in a cameo role in the recently released film Nadaaniyan, which was backed by Karan Johar and featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.