The first teaser of the much-awaited sequel was released two days after the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the film a green flag after marking it under the ‘A' or 'Adults Only’ category.



The film, which is a sequel to the superhit 2012 film, is directed by Amit Rai. The movie will release in theaters on August 11.



OMG 2 trailer -

The trailer begins with the grand visual of Lord Shiva, who is telling Nandi that one of his devotees is in great trouble, as he asks him to send one of his men, who is Akshay Kumar, to the earth to save his true devotee from the big crisis that is about to come in his life.

The frame shifts to Earth, where we are introduced to Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who is a true devotee of Lord Shiva and has a very cultural family. His life turns upside down one day when his son is caught up in some scandal at the school and gets expelled. Fitting for the sake of his son's future, Kanti files a court case against a school.

To get Kanti out of the biggest tragedy of his life, Lord Shiva's messenger Akshay helps him out. In the trailer, Yami Gautam plays the role of a lawyer who is fighting a case against Tripathi. In t​​​​he almost three-minute trailer, we got a glimpse of what the film is going to be about. Earlier, there were reports saying that Kumar would be playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. However, now it has been revealed that he's the messenger of God.

Watch the trailer below:

The film primarily focuses on sex education.

After a short delay, the film for CBFC approval, has suggested the makers the modifications for the Akshay Kumar starrer. Sources cited in the reports suggest, “after all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified by the makers after discussion with the censor board members.” CBFC has asked for around 20 cuts in the film.

This would be Akshay's first in 12 years with 'A' certificate.