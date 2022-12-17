Nora Fatehi FIFA live performance: Closing ceremony date and time, which other stars will perform at the event

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is back in the limelight as she looks all set to perform at the FIFA World Cup’s closing ceremony on 18th December 2022, before the final match of the tournament between Argentina and France. FIFA tweeted about this development on Sunday. FIFA wrote on Twitter, “Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we’ll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.” This will be Nora Fatehi’s third performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Previously, she has also performed in FIFA World’s Cup opening ceremony as well as the FIFA Fan festival.

Nora Fatehi’s performance at FIFA

During her previous performances, Nora had successfully stolen the show with her breath-taking dance steps on Bollywood music, including ‘O Saki Saki’ and FIFA’s official song “Light the Sky’. After her stunning performance on the stage, Nora wrote on her social media account, “That moment when you hear your voice at the World Cup stadium…It’s milestones like these that make the journey so worth it!”

Nora Fatehi’s performance time and date

Nora will perform in the FIFA 2022 World Cup’s closing ceremony which will be held before the final match between Argentina and France. The Lusail stadium will host the event. The event starts at 7:00 PM IST and 4:30 PM local time.

Which other stars will perform at FIFA’s closing ceremony