'Nomadland' to 'First Cow': Full list of winners at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

The pre-recorded ceremony was hosted by NYFCC Chair Stephanie Zacharek of Time Magazine. She presented awards alongside last year’s winners Martin Scorsese (Best Film, The Irishman) and Bong Joon-Ho (Best Foreign Language Film, Parasite) as well as Frances McDormand, Alfre Woodard, Chloe Sevigny and Sacha Baron Cohen.
The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) celebrated its 86th annual awards ceremony to recognise this year’s talents.
Norm Lewis was also on hand to honor his late, 'Da 5 Bloods' co-star Chadwick Boseman. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor.
Scorsese honored Spike Lee with a special award for his short 'New York New York', which was shot during the pandemic. The Da 5 Bloods filmmaker recorded his acceptance speech on January 6 when Trump supporters invaded the Capitol. “We’re at the crossroads now and everybody please be safe. This is not a game” he said. “This president agent orange will go down in history with the likes of Hitler,” he added before saying that politicians who have stood by Trump’s side are “on the wrong side of history.”
Here's the full list of winners.
Best Film
First Cow
Presented by Bong Joon-ho
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Presented by Frances McDormand
Best Screenplay
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Best Actress
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Presented by Chloë Sevigny
Best Actor
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Presented by Alfre Woodard
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film
Presented by Sacha Baron Cohen
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Presented by Norm Lewis
Best Foreign Language Film
Bacurau
Best Cinematography
Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe (all films)
Best Nonfiction Film
Time
Best First Film
The 40-Year-Old Version (Radha Blank)
Best Animated Film
Wolfwalkers
Special Awards
Kino Lorber
Spike Lee *Presented by Martin Scorsese