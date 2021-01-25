'Nomadland' to 'First Cow': Full list of winners at New York Film Critics Circle Awards



The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) celebrated its 86th annual awards ceremony to recognise this year’s talents.

The pre-recorded ceremony was hosted by NYFCC Chair Stephanie Zacharek of Time Magazine. She presented awards alongside last year’s winners Martin Scorsese (Best Film, The Irishman) and Bong Joon-Ho (Best Foreign Language Film, Parasite) as well as Frances McDormand, Alfre Woodard, Chloe Sevigny and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Norm Lewis was also on hand to honor his late, 'Da 5 Bloods' co-star Chadwick Boseman. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor.

Scorsese honored Spike Lee with a special award for his short 'New York New York', which was shot during the pandemic. The Da 5 Bloods filmmaker recorded his acceptance speech on January 6 when Trump supporters invaded the Capitol. “We’re at the crossroads now and everybody please be safe. This is not a game” he said. “This president agent orange will go down in history with the likes of Hitler,” he added before saying that politicians who have stood by Trump’s side are “on the wrong side of history.”

Here's the full list of winners.

Best Film

First Cow

Presented by Bong Joon-ho

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Presented by Frances McDormand

Best Screenplay

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Actress

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Presented by Chloë Sevigny

Best Actor

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Presented by Alfre Woodard

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film

Presented by Sacha Baron Cohen

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Presented by Norm Lewis

Best Foreign Language Film

Bacurau

Best Cinematography

Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe (all films)

Best Nonfiction Film

Time

Best First Film

The 40-Year-Old Version (Radha Blank)

Best Animated Film

Wolfwalkers

Special Awards

Kino Lorber

Spike Lee *Presented by Martin Scorsese