Nicola Peltz seemingly confirms feud with Victoria Beckham, shares teary-eyed pictures

Nicola Peltz has indirectly confirmed her feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. A day after Page Six reported that things are not well between former Spice girls bandmate and Peltz, who is married to Victoria's and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn, 23.



“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source told Page six. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”



On Saturday, Nicola, who comes from a billionaire family shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account with a lengthy caption in which she noted that her parents had made her really tough.

''Growing up with seven siblings and two powerful parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry.''



In the two pictures she shared, Nicole is sitting on her bed with her snuggle toy and crying, while the second one was a close-up of her red eyes full of tears.

In the lengthy caption, Nicole did not mention her feud directly, but her words somewhere proved that all the rumours were true.



''We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me 💘''



In the comment section, many celebrities supported her. Nicole's husband Brooklyn wrote, “You have the most amazing heart xx ❤️❤️ I love you so so much xx.”



As per Page six, the source added that it has become “non-stop petty drama,” and now their feud has come between Brooklyn and his parent.

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” said a source.

Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola at the lavish ceremony on April 9 at Peltz’s family property in Palm Beach, Florida. Beckham and Nicola first met in the year 2017 but started dating in the year 2019.

